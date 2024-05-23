Latest Singapore 6-month T-bill cut-off yield falls to 3.65%

THE latest Singapore six-month Treasury bill (T-bill) is offering a cut-off yield of 3.65 per cent, auction results released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore on Thursday (May 23) indicated.

This is down from the 3.7 per cent offered in the previous six-month auction, which closed on May 9.

Demand fell in the latest tranche. Applications totalled S$14.5 billion for the S$7 billion on offer, representing a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.07.

The previous auction received a total of S$16.3 billion in applications for the S$6.8 billion on offer.

In the latest auction, 100 per cent of non-competitive applications, totalling S$2.7 billion, were allocated.

About 90 per cent of competitive applications at the cut-off yield were allotted.

