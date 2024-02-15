Latest Singapore 6-month T-bill offers cut-off yield of 3.66%

THE cut-off yield on Singapore’s latest six-month Treasury bills (T-bills) rose to 3.66 per cent, according to auction results released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore on Thursday (Feb 15).

This was compared to the cut-off yield of 3.54 per cent offered in the previous six-month auction, which closed on Feb 1.

Demand is down in the latest auction for the T-bills. The bills received a total of S$13.5 billion in applications for the S$6.6 billion on offer, representing a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.05.

In comparison, the previous six-month tranche received S$14.6 billion in applications for the S$6.3 billion on offer.