Lawsuits settlement puts Creative back in the black for Q3

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
GAINS of US$17.9 million received from the settlement of patent lawsuits helped Creative Technology return to the black for the third quarter.
The sound card maker posted a net profit of US$10 million for the three months ended March 31, reversing from a loss of US$3.8
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg