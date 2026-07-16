Lazada, Shopee double down on affiliate marketing to compete with TikTok Shop in South-east Asia

This is also as the e-commerce industry matures, shifting away from a race for scale

Regional e-commerce players such as Lazada are placing more emphasis on affiliate marketing as an increasingly important customer acquisition strategy. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] E-commerce platforms in South-east Asia such as Lazada and Shopee are doubling down on their affiliate marketing programmes to fend off rising competition from TikTok Shop and lower the cost of customer acquisition.

Once a challenger in the e-commerce space, TikTok Shop has shot up the ranks to place second in South-east Asia in terms of gross merchandise value in 2025, according to consultancy Momentum Works.

It also ranks second in all the markets in the region except Singapore, where Lazada remains ahead of TikTok Shop but behind Shopee.