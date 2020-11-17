You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

LCT Holdings to delist as privatisation bid succeeds

Tue, Nov 17, 2020 - 8:48 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED LCT Holdings is set to delist after a successful privatisation bid by co-founder Du Junhong.

The property investment company's voluntary conditional cash offer closed on Tuesday, with the offeror Superior Partners and concert parties holding 95 per cent of total issued shares.

The remaining shares will be acquired via compulsory acquisition, with the relevant documentation having been despatched to dissenting shareholders on Nov 12.

As LCT no longer meets the requirement of a 10 per cent free float, trading in its shares will be suspended.

After completion of the compulsory acquisition, LCT will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the offeror and be delisted, with the date and time of delisting to be announced in due course.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

With an offer price of S$0.60 per share and over 35 million issued shares, the cash offer valued the company at about S$21 million.

In the offer document, the offeror had said that delisting will give LCT greater control and flexibility to respond to any changes in the "uncertain economic environment" resulting from Covid-19, and achieve "greater efficiency and competitiveness".

LCT shares closed unchanged at S$0.58 on Tuesday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Singapore Paincare to issue 18m shares to Sian Chay Medical Institution

Pacific Radiance applies for extension of moratoria

DBS joins the fray as more Singapore banks make flexi-work permanent post Covid-19

Lum family, Ellipsiz to make mandatory offer for Lum Chang at S$0.38 per share

About 5,700 of firm's workers affected by EMCO in Malaysia: Top Glove

Advisory on employees' mental well-being launched in Singapore

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 17, 2020 08:45 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore Paincare to issue 18m shares to Sian Chay Medical Institution

CATALIST-listed pain-care medical services group, Singapore Paincare Holdings (SPCH) will issue 18 million new...

Nov 17, 2020 08:42 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia's mass vaccination plan faces delay over emergency approval

[JAKARTA] Indonesian President Joko Widodo's push for mass vaccinations to be rolled out in December faces a delay...

Nov 17, 2020 08:18 PM
Transport

Malaysia's AirAsia Group reviewing India investment, hints at possible exit

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's flagship budget carrier AirAsia Group has given its strongest indication to date that it...

Nov 17, 2020 08:10 PM
Transport

AirAsia Japan files for bankruptcy

[TOKYO] AirAsia Japan has filed for bankruptcy with the Tokyo District Court after flagging last month it would...

Nov 17, 2020 07:40 PM
Banking & Finance

StanChart Singapore CEO to oversee some Asean markets in new organisation structure

STANDARD Chartered Bank Singapore chief executive officer Patrick Lee will be responsible for more markets in his...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stocks: SIA, SATS climb as vaccine hopes spur rally

DBS joins the fray as more Singapore banks make flexi-work permanent post Covid-19

Lum family, Ellipsiz to make mandatory offer for Lum Chang at S$0.38 per share

It's a good time to be 'the other' Alibaba

Buffett's Berkshire invests in four big drugmakers

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for