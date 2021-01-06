Leader Environmental Tech asks to lift trading halt after answering SGX query

LEADER Environmental Technologies (LET) has asked that the trading of its shares resume on Thursday, after it responded to queries by the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Wednesday evening.

The China-based investment holding company called for a halt on Wednesday afternoon, less than an hour after SGX queried its "unusual price movements" following a 29.5 per cent surge in its share price.

SGX had asked LET if it was aware of any information not previously announced which, if known, might explain the trading activity.

In a bourse filing, the group said it had just secured a 56.5 million yuan (S$11.5 million) design, supply and commissioning contract for the treatment and recycling of industrial wastewater at Shijiazhuang National Economic Development Zone in China's Hebei province at noon on Wednesday.

This is the first major contract secured by its subsidiary, United Greentech (Tianjin) Co. The announcement of the contract was approved by the board and pending release and upload on SGXNET after the market close on Wednesday, said the group.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Other than this pending announcement, LET said that it was "not aware of any information not previously announced that is potentially material and price-sensitive".

SGX had also asked whether the group was aware of any other possible explanation for the trading, which may include public circulation of information by rumours or reports.

Save for the announcement on the appointment of Lin Yucheng as chairman and chief executive officer of LET on Dec 28 last year, the group said the board was unaware of any other possible explanation for the trading activity.

It further confirmed its compliance with listing rules and in particular, Mainboard Rule 703.

LET shares rose steadily from Wednesday's open to trade 1.9 Singapore cents or 19.6 per cent higher at 12 cents as at the midday trading break. It then continued its upward trajectory to hit an intra-day high of 13 cents at 1.35pm, as reported by The Business Times earlier.

LET called for a trading halt at 2.37pm. Its last traded price of 12.3 cents represented an increase of 2.8 cents or 29.5 per cent after about 59.4 million shares worth S$6.6 million had changed hands.

Some three million shares were transacted at S$0.09 each via a married deal as at 9.10am on Wednesday, said Shareinvestor data.