Leader Environmental Technologies appoints new chief executive

Mon, Dec 28, 2020 - 6:23 PM
ENVIRONMENTAL scientist Lin Yucheng has been appointed chief executive officer and executive chairman of Leader Environmental Technologies (LET) from Jan 1, the board of the China-based investment holding company said on Monday.

Dr Lin founded environmental engineering company Citic Envirotech in 2003 (formerly known as United Envirotech Ltd, which was listed on the Singapore Exchange in 2004) and helmed it as chief executive for 15 years. He has been involved in other environment-related businesses over the last 30 years. He also served as an adviser to the Singapore government on the Republic's environment and water industry.

LET's current executive chairman and chief executive Lin Baiyin will step down and will remain an executive director of the company.

LET shares gained 4.4 per cent to close at S$0.048 on Monday.

