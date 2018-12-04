Leadership departures compound Asia Fashion's many ills

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
ASIA Fashion Holdings may now find it even harder to cure its ills after yet another key executive abandoned the health food products distributor.
The latest departure happened on Nov 14, when 31-year-old chief executive Airy Wang Jieyao stepped down for "personal reasons
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg