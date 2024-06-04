Learn how to invest smartly from the experts at Mark to Market ‘Live’ 2024

The global investment landscape has never felt more like a churning sea. Ongoing geopolitical tensions, the upcoming US elections and tech disruptions are sending shockwaves through the stock market, leaving many investors perhaps feeling a little lost at sea.

So how can you protect your hard-earned capital during these turbulent times? Where are the hidden gems waiting to be discovered? Are there better ways to diversify your portfolio beyond the traditional options?

The Business Times’ award-winning senior correspondent Ben Paul and his panel of industry experts will once again help investors chart a course with confidence when Mark to Market “Live” returns on Jul 13.

This annual market outlook seminar has become the go-to event for savvy investors seeking expert guidance. The 2023 sold-out event tackled the intriguing topic of unlocking value in Singapore stocks; and this year’s forum, titled Smart Investing in Dynamic Times, promises to go even further, equipping you with the knowledge and strategies that you will need to navigate the ever-changing economic landscape.

Gerald Wong (CEO, Beansprout) is a top-ranked Singapore research analyst with more than 13 years of experience. PHOTO: BEANSPROUT

The panel of experts will comprise Song Seng Wun (Singapore economic advisor, CGS International), who has decades of expertise on Asean economies and is renowned for his unique “bellynomics” perspective; Krishna Guha (analyst, Maybank Securities), who has two decades of experience navigating regional markets; and Gerald Wong (chief executive officer, Beansprout), a top-ranked Singapore research analyst with more than 13 years of experience.

Catch Krishna Guha (analyst, Maybank Securities) at Mark to Market “Live” 2024: Smart Investing in Dynamic Times. PHOTO: MAYBANK

Paul, who joined BT in 2020, after nearly three decades of covering financial markets as an analyst and journalist, will once again moderate the panel discussion. Mark to Market “Live” is an extension of his column and podcast of the same name.

GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up VIEW ALL

As usual, there will be an audience question-and-answer session and a networking lunch after, so don’t miss this opportunity to learn from the industry’s best and gain the knowledge and strategies you need to thrive, not just survive, in today’s dynamic market.

Mark to Market “Live” 2024: Smart Investing in Dynamic Times will take place at Guoco Midtown Network Hub on Jul 13, 2024, from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. Tickets cost S$25 (subscribers) and S$45 (public). Register now at bt.sg/m2m24. BT subscribers, look out for the special promo code sent to your e-mail.