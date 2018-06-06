You are here

Lee Metal to be suspended as BRC Asia's control hits 90.45%

Wed, Jun 06, 2018 - 9:36 AM
BRC Asia has secured enough acceptances to gain control of 90.45 per cent of Lee Metal Group, and will proceed with plans to delist the target company.

The deadline for accepting the offer remains at 5.30pm on June 21.

Because the public float is below the 10 per cent minimum set by the Singapore Exchange, trading in Lee Metal will be suspended at the close of the offer.

BRC Asia, a steel prefabrication company, is offering to buy industry peer Lee Metal at 42 Singapore cents per Lee Metal share. The deal has received a green light from the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore.

BRC Asia has said that it plans to maintain Lee Metal's business and retain existing employees.

Shares in Lee Metal Group last traded flat at S$0.42 apiece on Tuesday, while shares in BRC Asia last traded at S$1.28 on as at 9.34am on Wednesday.

