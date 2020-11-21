Lee Suet Fern suspended from practising law for 15 months

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
SENIOR lawyer Lee Suet Fern has been suspended for 15 months by the Court of Three Judges, over her handling of the last will of her late father-in-law Lee Kuan Yew.
In a written judgment released on Friday, the highest disciplinary body for the legal profession found Mrs...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes