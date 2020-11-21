You are here

Lee Suet Fern suspended from practising law for 15 months

Sat, Nov 21, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Senior lawyer Lee Suet Fern has been suspended for 15 months by the Court of Three Judges, over her handling of the last will of her late father-in-law Lee Kuan Yew.
SENIOR lawyer Lee Suet Fern has been suspended for 15 months by the Court of Three Judges, over her handling of the last will of her late father-in-law Lee Kuan Yew.

In a written judgment released on Friday, the highest disciplinary body for the legal profession found Mrs...

