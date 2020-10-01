You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Lendlease Global Commercial Reit acquires stake in Jem

Thu, Oct 01, 2020 - 6:28 PM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

LENDLEASE Global Commercial Reit has acquired a stake in Jem shopping mall, through a 5 per cent stake in Lendlease Asian Retail Investment Fund 3 at a purchase consideration of around S$45 million, said the real estate investment trust's (Reit) manager in a bourse filing on Thursday.

Lendlease Asian Retail Investment Fund 3, indirectly holds a 75 per cent interest in Jem. The fund is a private fund managed by Lendlease Investment Management, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the sponsor of the Reit, Lendlease Corporation.

The investment will provide Lendlease Reit with pre-emptive rights, which all existing investors have in the fund. This may provide opportunities for the Reit to potentially increase its strategic stake in the fund and indirect interest in Jem over time should other investors divest their interests in the fund, said the manager.

The acquisition was financed through internal resources and debt facilities. The pro forma gearing of Lendlease Reit following the acquisition is 36.9 per cent as at June 30, 2020.

The total estimated cost of the acquisition is approximately S$46.3 million, comprising the purchase consideration of approximately S$45 million, the acquisition fee payable in units in Lendlease Reit to the manager of approximately S$400,000, and the estimated professional and other fees and expenses incurred or to be incurred by the Reit in connection with the acquisition of approximately S$900,000.

SEE ALSO

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB calls Lendlease Global Reit undervalued, initiates coverage

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Units of Lendlease Reit closed on Thursday at S$0.67, down S$0.01 or 1.5 per cent.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Ayondo ordered to provide information for investigation in possible Securities and Futures Act breach

Acra, MAS, SGX RegCo update checklist guiding conduct of general meetings

Teckwah privatisation offer turns unconditional

Hyflux suitor Utico reaffirms offer, suggests PnP town hall next week

Keppel associate Floatel's creditors extend forbearance to Oct 15

Oei Hong Leong sues Raffles Education over proposed stake purchase

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 1, 2020 06:24 PM
Transport

Boeing courting Delta, others to take 737 MAX 'white tails': sources

[SEATTLE] Delta Air Lines is among airlines Boeing has approached to buy dozens of 737 MAX jets built for clients...

Oct 1, 2020 06:05 PM
Stocks

STI advances 1.4% on positive data releases

THE Straits Times Index (STI) rose 34.12 points or 1.38 per cent to 2,500.74 on Thursday, buoyed by optimistic data...

Oct 1, 2020 05:42 PM
Government & Economy

Taxpayer losses could hit £23b on UK's Covid loans

[LONDON] The UK government estimates it could lose as much as £23 billion (S$40.47 billion) on loans it guaranteed...

Oct 1, 2020 05:22 PM
Companies & Markets

Ayondo ordered to provide information for investigation in possible Securities and Futures Act breach

CATALIST-LISTED Ayondo has been ordered by the Monetary Authority of Singapore to provide certain information and...

Oct 1, 2020 05:19 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 8.05...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singtel's group CEO Chua Sock Koong to retire; Yuen Kuan Moon to take over

Singapore to allow visitors from Australia, Vietnam from Oct 8

Tower Transit edges out SMRT to win S$1.03b Bulim and Sembawang-Yishun bus packages

Stocks to watch: Singtel, Sembmarine, Keppel, New Silkroutes, CRCT

Government traineeship scheme eases out amid supply-demand mismatch

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.