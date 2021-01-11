You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Lendlease Global Commercial Reit sets up S$1b debt issuance programme

Mon, Jan 11, 2021 - 8:43 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

THE manager of Lendlease Global Commercial Reit (LReit) on Friday evening announced a new S$1 billion multicurrency debt issuance programme.

The issuer for the programme is RBC Investor Services Trust Singapore, in its capacity as trustee of LReit.

Under the programme, the issuer may issue unsubordinated, unsecured notes, as well as unsecured perps.

Net proceeds from the issuances will be used for the refinancing of existing borrowings, financing of potential acquisition and investment opportunities which LReit and its subsidiaries may pursue in the future. They may also be used for the group's general working capital, capital expenditure requirements and general corporate purposes, the manager said.

DBS and OCBC have been appointed as joint arrangers and dealers of the programme.

LReit units closed flat at 77.5 Singapore cents on Friday, before this announcement.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 11, 2021 08:44 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea's Jan 1-10 exports drop 15.4% y-o-y

[SEOUL] South Korea's exports during the first 10 days of January dropped 15.4 per cent from a year earlier, customs...

Jan 11, 2021 08:38 AM
Transport

Apple, Hyundai set to agree electric car tie-up: Korea IT News

[SEOUL] Hyundai Motor and Apple Inc plan to sign a partnership deal on autonomous electric cars by March and start...

Jan 11, 2021 08:32 AM
Transport

Indonesian air crash investigator says crashed jet possibly ruptured when hitting waters

[JAKARTA] An investigator with Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) said the Sriwijaya Air...

Jan 11, 2021 08:24 AM
Life & Culture

'Sex and the City' revival coming on HBO

[WASHINGTON] A revival of the hit show Sex and the City will come to HBO Max, the network announced on...

Jan 11, 2021 07:04 AM
Banking & Finance

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley to delist some products in Hong Kong

[HONG KONG] Goldman Sachs Group, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co will delist some Hong Kong-listed...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Keppel-linked Floatel reaches agreement with lenders for full discharge of some assets

Young American adults top US$10t in assets for first time

China Everbright unit wins 666.3m yuan bid for 65% stake in Tianjin enterprise

Renaissance United issues Q3 result warning due to gas shortages

Apple, Amazon suspend Parler from App Store and web hosting service

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for