Lendlease Global Commercial Reit sets up S$1b debt issuance programme

THE manager of Lendlease Global Commercial Reit (LReit) on Friday evening announced a new S$1 billion multicurrency debt issuance programme.

The issuer for the programme is RBC Investor Services Trust Singapore, in its capacity as trustee of LReit.

Under the programme, the issuer may issue unsubordinated, unsecured notes, as well as unsecured perps.

Net proceeds from the issuances will be used for the refinancing of existing borrowings, financing of potential acquisition and investment opportunities which LReit and its subsidiaries may pursue in the future. They may also be used for the group's general working capital, capital expenditure requirements and general corporate purposes, the manager said.

DBS and OCBC have been appointed as joint arrangers and dealers of the programme.

LReit units closed flat at 77.5 Singapore cents on Friday, before this announcement.