Its revenue rises to US$30.2 billion, above an LSEG consenus estimate of US$27.6 billion

AI-related revenue rose 79% to US$10.8 billion, comprising 36% of the group’s total revenue. PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] China’s Lenovo reported a 48 per cent jump in second-quarter revenue, beating analyst estimates, on strong growth in artificial intelligence-related sales such as servers and other hardware.

Revenue rose to US$30.2 billion, above an LSEG consenus estimate of US$27.6 billion drawn from six analysts.

Under Hong Kong accounting standards, the company posted a net loss of US$640 million, compared with a net profit of US$340 million a year earlier.

But Lenovo also said that it booked, under different accounting standards, adjusted net profit of US$1.4 billion, up 166 per cent.

The adjusted figure strips out non-cash accounting items linked to warrants and convertible bonds that Lenovo issued as part of its strategic partnership with Alat, a manufacturing and technology company in Saudi Arabia.

The Infrastructure Solutions Group, which makes servers and data centre equipment, had its strongest quarter ever, with revenue climbing 178 per cent year on year to US$11.3 billion.

AI-related revenue rose 79 per cent to US$10.8 billion, comprising 36 per cent of the group’s total revenue.

Lenovo’s personal computer, tablet and smartphone division, which accounted for about 60 per cent of total revenue during the quarter, grew 15 per cent. REUTERS