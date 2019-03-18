Let the chips fall where they may

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
THE semiconductor industry is in for a tough period, warns Kelvin Lum, CEO of Mainboard-listed Ellipsiz.
He cites a global contraction in the semiconductor market, as well as China's slowing economy and the US-China trade war, as key factors.
Although Ellipsiz has been retooling
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg