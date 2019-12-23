LHN successfully renews tenancy at 1557 Keppel Rd property

CATALIST-LISTED LHN Limited has successfully re-tendered for the tenancy at the 1557 Keppel Road property through an open tender, it said on Monday.

This will allow LHN Properties to continue its space optimisation business at the site upon expiration of its existing tenancy on Dec 31, 2019.

On Oct 14, the Singapore Land Authority awarded the tenancy at 1557 Keppel Road to LHN Properties, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of LHN Limited.

On Dec 23, LHN Properties entered into a tenancy agreement to lease the property from the Singapore government.