You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

LHN successfully renews tenancy at 1557 Keppel Rd property

Mon, Dec 23, 2019 - 9:32 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

CATALIST-LISTED LHN Limited has successfully re-tendered for the tenancy at the 1557 Keppel Road property through an open tender, it said on Monday.

This will allow LHN Properties to continue its space optimisation business at the site upon expiration of its existing tenancy on Dec 31, 2019.

On Oct 14, the Singapore Land Authority awarded the tenancy at 1557 Keppel Road to LHN Properties, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of LHN Limited.

On Dec 23, LHN Properties entered into a tenancy agreement to lease the property from the Singapore government.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Chip Eng Seng grants US$4.95m convertible loan to Cybint Group

CTIB, associated company of MSM International, plans Malaysia IPO

Riverstone buys industrial land to expand production dipping lines

Casa says 'nothing much it can do' about unqualified audit opinion

Kitchen Culture to repay S$150,000 loan in shares

Vashion Group sells another operating unit for S$1 'to focus on core business'

BREAKING

Dec 23, 2019 09:25 PM
Government & Economy

Saudi sentences five to death, three to jail over Khashoggi murder

[RIYADH] Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five people to death and three more to jail terms totalling 24 years over...

Dec 23, 2019 09:22 PM
Companies & Markets

Chip Eng Seng grants US$4.95m convertible loan to Cybint Group

CHIP Eng Seng has agreed to extend a US$4.95 million convertible loan to Israel's Cybint Group, it said on Monday....

Dec 23, 2019 08:51 PM
Companies & Markets

CTIB, associated company of MSM International, plans Malaysia IPO

CATALIST-LISTED metal engineering firm MSM International said on Monday that its associated company, CTIB or Cosmos...

Dec 23, 2019 08:35 PM
Companies & Markets

Riverstone buys industrial land to expand production dipping lines

RIVERSTONE Holdings, which manufactures cleanroom and healthcare gloves, has acquired a piece of industrial land...

Dec 23, 2019 08:17 PM
Companies & Markets

Casa says 'nothing much it can do' about unqualified audit opinion

MAINBOARD-LISTED Casa Holdings, which distributes home appliances and develops properties in Malaysia's Iskandar...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly