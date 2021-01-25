You are here

LHN taps trends in e-commerce and sharing economy

Its strategy of revamping unused, under-utilised spaces to suit emerging industry trends has proven valuable during the pandemic.
Mon, Jan 25, 2021 - 5:50 AM
Mr Lim notes that as the government is trying to cut down reliance on foreign labour, LHN has skewed itself away from tenants that rely heavily on that.
Singapore

LHN Group's strategy of revamping unused and under-utilised spaces to suit emerging industry trends has proven valuable, after the pandemic triggered a rush towards e-commerce and bumped up demand for its co-living spaces.

Five years ago, the company did a strategic...

