LHN taps trends in e-commerce and sharing economy

Singapore
LHN Group's strategy of revamping unused and under-utilised spaces to suit emerging industry trends has proven valuable, after the pandemic triggered a rush towards e-commerce and bumped up demand for its co-living spaces.
Five years ago, the company did a strategic...
