You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

LHN to launch Keppel Road mixed-use development by mid-February

Mon, Jan 04, 2021 - 8:40 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

1557 Keppel-Facade.jpg
1557 Keppel Road consists of three blocks - one dedicated to office spaces and two that will house 47 serviced apartment units.
PHOTO: LHN

REAL estate management services group LHN is planning to launch a mixed-use development at 1557 Keppel Road by mid-February 2021.

The integrated space, which is located at the fringe of the central business district, will be used for commercial and residential purposes. It consists of three blocks spanning over 96,299.05 square feet (sq ft), Catalist-listed LHN said in a bourse filing on Monday.

Block C, the property's main block dedicated to office spaces, is three storeys high. Each level is about 24,000 sq ft with units that have a high ceiling height of 5.5-6.5 metres. The block also comes with in-house dining options and a gym for tenants and workers.

The block is expected to attract commercial tenants, such as clinics, shipping companies, insurance, back-end banking, information technology, and e-commerce providers, LHN said.

Blocks A and B will house 47 serviced apartment units under the group's Coliwoo brand. Each co-living unit comes fully equipped with kitchenettes, smart TVs, microwaves, fridges and a washer cum dryer. A garden area which doubles as a communal space is also available for residents to use.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The development is in close vicinity of Outram Park and Tanjong Pagar MRT stations. It is also near the upcoming Cantonment MRT station, which is set for completion by 2025.

Kelvin Lim, LHN Group's executive chairman, executive director and group managing director, said: "Recognising the changing market demands for co-living and working spaces, we have created our second integrated development with modern working professionals and their lifestyles in mind."

1557 Keppel Road is LHN Group's second mixed-use development. Its first integrated project, 10 Raeburn Park, also functions as the group's headquarters.

LHN shares closed flat at 18.5 Singapore cents on Thursday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 4, 2021 10:49 AM
Government & Economy

UK's Brexit plans to be tested as festive period ends

[LONDON] Britain faced the first true test of its Brexit preparations on Monday, with thousands of lorries expected...

Jan 4, 2021 10:00 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil prices slip after Opec warns of downside risks to demand in first-half 2021

[SINGAPORE] Oil prices edged lower on Monday, the first day of 2021 trading, ahead of a meeting of Opec and allied...

Jan 4, 2021 09:52 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks start the new year slightly positive; STI up 0.1% at open

SINGAPORE shares started the year slightly higher on Monday after the Ministry of Trade and Industry said economic...

Jan 4, 2021 09:49 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares start year on a high as commodities shine

[BENGALURU] Australian shares started 2021 on a positive note, lifted by mining stocks as upbeat commodity prices...

Jan 4, 2021 09:46 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open lower on Monday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks began Monday with a slight loss following last week's healthy run-up, with investors...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Tough 2021 for residential landlords as rent budgets, foreign workforce shrink

10 stocks to watch in 2021

Singapore GDP shrinks 5.8% in 2020; contraction slowed in Q4

Far East Orchard looks to student accommodation to build safe haven

Time for investors to increase and widen their exposure to stocks as vaccines tame Covid-19

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for