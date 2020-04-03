LHT gets nod to resume ops in Malaysia

LHT Holdings, a manufacturer of wooden boxes and pallets, on Friday said it has resumed operations in its manufacturing facilities in Malaysia.

The company has successfully obtained conditional approval from the Malaysian Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) and the Malaysian Timber Industry Board (MTIB) to operate its manufacturing facilities, the company said.

On March 18, Malaysia implemented a movement control order (MCO) to restrict movements nation-wide in a bid to stem the rising number of coronavirus cases. LHT Holdings had ceased operations then, as with many other businesses and houses of worship in Malaysia.

The MCO was to have ended on March 31, but has since been extended to April 14.

Units of LHT Holdings closed unchanged at 49 Singapore cents on Friday before the announcement was made.