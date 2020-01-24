You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Lian Beng plans to sell stake in asphalt premix maker for S$9.4m

Fri, Jan 24, 2020 - 8:15 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

LIAN Beng Group is looking to dispose of its 40 per cent stake in United E&P (UEP) for S$9.4 million.

The mainboard-listed construction and civil engineering services firm on Thursday evening announced it has signed a sale and purchase agreement with KKC Investment Holding, an unrelated third party, for the deal.

Singapore-based UEP manufactures asphalt premix, providing pavement solutions for infrastructure-related road works.

Lian Beng said that after a thorough review of its business plan, it determined that the ownership of UEP is “not strategic” to the company, given UEP’s business activities and Lian Beng’s minority stake in it.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The proposed sale will also free up capital to be deployed to other opportunities that can potentially generate better returns for the group, Lian Beng noted.

SEE ALSO

Lian Beng subsidiary secures contract worth S$178m

The buyer, KKC, is beneficially owned by UEP’s existing management and is not related to any Lian Beng director or controlling shareholder and their associates.

The sale price of S$9.4 million took into account the unaudited financials of the 5.7 million ordinary shares of UEP as at Nov 30, 2019.

Shares of Lian Beng fell 0.5 Singapore cent or 0.9 per cent to close at 53 cents on Thursday, before the announcement.

Companies & Markets

StarHub, M1 join forces to vie for Singapore 5G network licence

SGX invests 186m euros in index firm; Q2 net profit up 3%

Keppel Corp Q4 net profit up on better showing from most divisions

Global Invacom - much promise, but not yet 'ready to launch'

Frasers Hospitality Trust posts higher Q1 DPS of 1.3301 S cents

Allied Tech CEO, CFO to assist in CAD probe

BREAKING

Jan 24, 2020 08:16 AM
Government & Economy

US pharma boss gets 5 years' jail for fueling opioid crisis

[NEW YORK] John Kapoor, the founder of US drug maker Insys, was sentenced to five and a half years in prison on...

Jan 24, 2020 07:45 AM
Government & Economy

US tells Thunberg to 'study economics' in Davos climate spat

[DAVOS] The United States' financial chief on Thursday told Swedish teen Greta Thunberg to go study before calling...

Jan 24, 2020 07:42 AM
Garage

Cloud cooking land: Indian housewives become gig economy chefs

[MUMBAI] Rashmi Sahijwala never expected to start working at the age of 59, let alone join India's gig economy - now...

Jan 24, 2020 07:17 AM
Government & Economy

'Doomsday Clock' closer to midnight than ever

[WASHINGTON] The Doomsday Clock on Thursday ticked down to 100 seconds to midnight, symbolising the greatest level...

Jan 24, 2020 07:15 AM
Banking & Finance

Goldman Sachs to companies: Hire at least one woman director if you want to go public

[NEW YORK] From June 30, Goldman Sachs Group Inc will only help take a company public if it has at least one diverse...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly