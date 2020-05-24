You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Lian Beng seeks extension for disposal of assets competing with SLB unit

Sun, May 24, 2020 - 6:08 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

LIAN Beng Group has asked for a further extension of time to dispose of competing business in relation to its unit SLB Development, both the mainboard-listed construction firm and Catalist-listed SLB announced on Friday night.

The Singapore Exchange said it has no objections to granting an extension, subject to SLB announcing the extended deadline and the rationale for seeking an extension, Lian Beng's plans to fulfil the disposal by the new deadline, and the audit committee's views on whether the extension will be prejudicial to SLB and its minority shareholders.

Before SLB was listed in 2018, Lian Beng's business had included property development. To mitigate potential conflicts of interest with SLB post-listing, Lian Beng had voluntarily undertaken to dispose of three properties in Australia and wind up or liquidate two companies.

This was meant to be done within 12 months of SLB's listing date in April 2018. In April 2019, Lian Beng was granted a one-year extension till April 19, 2020, as unfavourable property market conditions meant it had been unable to divest two properties and either wind up or sell its stake in Phileap Pte Ltd, a special purpose vehicle holding unsold units in a freehold condominium development in Singapore.

Now, Lian Beng is seeking a further one-year extension till April 19, 2021, for the sale of the balance units and thus the winding up of Phileap; and a two-year extension till April 19, 2022, for the two Australian properties.

SEE ALSO

Lian Beng Q2 earnings jump 51% as revenue doubles

In its Friday announcement, Lian Beng said its inability to complete the disposal was due to oversupply of units in Singapore and a weak property market in Brisbane; its role as a minority partner in the properties, making it dependent on its majority joint venture partners to assist in the disposal; and dampened demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lian Beng has applied to the Australian authorities to renew the development approval for the two properties there, hoping to enhance their sale value. If the application is granted, Lian Beng expects to take three to six months to appoint a marketing agent and market the properties, and another three to six months after finding an interested purchaser to negotiate the sale and complete the deal.

As for the units in Singapore, three have been sold in the last 12 months, with three remaining.

With the Covid-19 pandemic and bushfires in Australia, Lian Beng expects potential buyers to be wary of making large commitments. In these circumstances, a hasty sale would likely lead to losses, which would negatively impact shareholder value, said Lian Beng.

Having considered the above, and measures to monitor compliance and address potential conflicts of interest, the audit committee's view is that the extension is not prejudicial to SLB and its minority shareholders, said SLB in its announcement.

SLB shares closed up 0.5 Singapore cent or 4.35 per cent at S$0.12, while Lian Beng shares closed down 0.5 Singapore cent or 1.32 per cent at S$0.375 on Friday before the news.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

New security law on Hong Kong spooks Asian markets

Dialling up the future of call centres at banks

Japan core consumer prices slip into deflation for first time in 3 years

ComfortDelGro Q1 net profit halves on weak ridership amid virus outbreak

StarHub cybersecurity unit has promising start; working towards full-year profitability

Singapore-listed healthcare firms stay pat on long-term plans amid pandemic pains

BREAKING NEWS

May 24, 2020 03:47 PM
Transport

After Ghosn and coronavirus, Renault and Nissan weigh future

[PARIS] For automakers Renault and Nissan, the world is currently a very different place to what it had been just a...

May 24, 2020 03:37 PM
Real Estate

He says Trumps cost him US$2m, but hotelier now cheers federal assistance

[NEW YORK] When President Donald Trump was campaigning in 2016, his company announced a new line of bespoke hotels...

May 24, 2020 03:28 PM
Transport

Pakistan jet hit runway, took off again before crashing

[PAKISTAN] It was supposed to be another regular flight on one of Pakistan's busiest domestic routes between its two...

May 24, 2020 03:14 PM
Government & Economy

548 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; 3 are citizens and PRs

[SINGAPORE] The Health Ministry (MOH) confirmed another 548 coronavirus cases as of Sunday noon, bringing the total...

May 24, 2020 03:09 PM
Government & Economy

Pandemic gives Dubai chance to put tech to the test

[DUBAI] From smart police helmets to research labs, the novel coronavirus has given Dubai an opportunity to test its...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.