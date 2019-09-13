You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Lian Beng subsidiary secures S$107.5m construction contract

Fri, Sep 13, 2019 - 10:37 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

LIAN Beng's 60 per cent-owned subsidiary United Tec Construction has bagged a S$107.5 million contract from CEL Newton to construct a residential development at Kampong Java Road.

The scope of work covers the building of two towers of 23-storey apartments comprising 378 units with a landscape deck, common basement carparks and communal facilities. Work on the project is expected to start in September 2019 and be completed by June 2022.

As at Sept 13, Lian Beng's order book stood at about S$1.5 billion, which the group said will provide a sustainable flow of activity through FY2023.

The contract is expected to have a positive impact on the net tangible assets per share and earnings per share of the group for the current financial year ending May 31, 2020.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Vibrant Group posts Q1 net profit of S$33.1m

Hupsteel founding family gets enough acceptances of offer to delist firm

Ascendas Australia Hotel Trust's purchase of Melbourne serviced apartments axed

Ying Li flags potential discrepancies in financial statements

TEE International appoints PwC external investigator into unauthorised transactions

Court grants further extension to China Sky judicial management

Editor's Choice

BP_Singapore Exchange_130919_2.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Gender diversity target on SGX-listed boards proving a challenge

BP_honestbee_130919_3.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Garage

honestbee chairman Brian Koo looms large in startup's revamp bid

BP_banks_130919_4.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Overseas exposure to be key driver of bad loans for Singapore banks

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

colin-p-13.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Government & Economy

China to exempt pork, soybeans from additional tariffs on US goods

Millennium Biltmore Los Angeles.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Vertex.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Garage

Temasek's Vertex adds new US$290m fund to back growth-stage tech firms

BP_Circles_130919_44.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Garage

Circles.Life extends reach to Australia through tie-up with Singtel's Optus

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly