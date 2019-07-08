You are here

Lian Beng unit wins S$235m contract to build fresh food distribution centre for NTUC Fairprice

Mon, Jul 08, 2019 - 6:55 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

UNITED Tec Construction, which is 60 per cent owned by mainboard-listed construction firm Lian Beng Group, has secured a S$234.7 million contract to build a fresh food distribution centre for NTUC Fairprice. 

The new contract brings Lian Beng's total order book to S$1.5 billion as at July 8, 2019. The orders are expected to support the group’s activities through FY2022, according to exchange filings on Monday. 

Located at Sunview Road in the Boon Lay Planning Area, the distribution centre is designed by Surbana Jurong and spans 2.8 ha, or 301,389 sq ft. 

The contract covers the construction of a seven-storey ramp-up building, a 40 m high automatic storage and retrieval system, multi-temperature cold rooms, and ancillary office and facilities. 

The centre will be used by NTUC Fairprice to receive, sort, store and distribute fresh food to its retail outlets. 

Construction of the distribution centre is to begin in August, and be completed by July 2021. 

Lian Beng's counter closed unchanged at S$0.485 on Monday, before the announcement. 

