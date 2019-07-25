You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Libra Group calls for trading halt pending announcement

Thu, Jul 25, 2019 - 9:27 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

LIBRA Group requested a trading halt on Thursday morning, pending the release of an announcement, it said just before the market opened.

The counter closed at 5.1 Singapore cents on Wednesday, down 0.6 cent, or 10.5 per cent. The day prior, the counter closed at 5.7 cents, down 0.1 cent or 1.7 per cent.

On Monday, the mechanical and electrical engineering firm led active volumes, gaining 11.54 per cent or 0.6 Singapore cent to close at 5.8 Singapore cents on 48.7 million shares traded. On July 19, its shares were up 92.6 per cent or 2.5 cents, closing at 5.2 cents.

The group, on Tuesday, announced the reconstitution of its board following the resignation of Gn Jong Yuh Gwendolyn as independent director, chairman of the remuneration committee, and member of the audit committee and nominating committee – to focus on her work commitments and pursue other interests.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It also appointed Goh Keng Haw as independent director to take over Ms Gn’s duties. Mr Goh is the managing director of law firm Foxwood LLC, according to a regulatory update.

Companies & Markets

Cache Logistics Trust posts 6.9% drop in Q2 DPU to 1.321 S cents

First Sponsor Q2 earnings up 24.7% to S$15.1m

AA Reit posts flat Q1 DPU at 2.5 Singapore cents

Mixed impact seen for £ rout on Singapore firms

River Valley hotel plot offers CapLand-CDL integration potential with Liang Court

Creditor goes to court to place Epicentre under judicial management

Editor's Choice

nz_pound_240898.jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mixed impact seen for £ rout on Singapore firms

nz_ny_240897.jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Asia Phoenix will rise from decoupling of US

nz_APPLE_250709.jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Creditor goes to court to place Epicentre under judicial management

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_ny_240897.jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Asia Phoenix will rise from decoupling of US

nz_pound_240898.jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mixed impact seen for £ rout on Singapore firms

Jul 25, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: HPH Trust, First Sponsor, AA Reit, CLT, Citic Envirotech, Sunpower, Libra Group

BP_CBD_180319_4_0.jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore slips to eighth position in global innovation index

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly