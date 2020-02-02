You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Libra Group replies to SGX queries on board reconstitution

Sun, Feb 02, 2020 - 6:39 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

LIBRA Group has shed more light on the thinking behind its board reconstitution announced last week, in response to queries from the Singapore Exchange (SGX).

Among other things, the SGX had asked who would lead and drive the restructuring at Libra, given that its chairman and executive director Chu Sau Ben had resigned after being served a bankruptcy order.

Libra replied last Friday that Christine Liu will remain as Libra's chief executive officer and executive director. She will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the company and Kin Xin Engineering, which is Libra's sole operating subsidiary, it said.

It added: "Notwithstanding Mr Chu Sau Ben’s resignation, he will remain as employee and re-designated as deputy general manager of Kin Xin, assisting Ms Liu in the day-to-day operation of Kin Xin."

Libra has also appointed financial and legal advisers to assist and provide professional support in the restructuring. 

SEE ALSO

Vodafone Group exits Facebook-led Libra currency group

The SGX also sought more details on why independent director Joel Leong Kum Hoe, who joined the board on July 30 last year, had resigned. Libra had earlier said that Mr Leong resigned due to his "differing views on the board’s plans to restructure the group".

Libra explained that Mr Leong had felt that the company should be put in judicial management as the best course of action, but the majority of the board of directors felt that the company should continue to try to find ways to turn things around via a scheme of arrangement. 

SGX also noted that new independent director Calvin Tan Siok Sing holds past and present directorships in a few troubled companies such as Qingmei Holdings, Li Heng Chemical Fibre Technologies and Dukang Distillers.

However, Libra's board and its Catalist sponsor, RHT Capital, noted that no regulatory actions were taken against Mr Tan or the companies.

RHT Capital said: "There is no reason for the sponsor to opine that his past directorships would deem Mr Tan unsuitable to be an independent director."

Companies & Markets

Allied Tech independent directors assisting in CAD probe

LifeBrandz proposes 50:1 share consolidation, rights issue

SIA to suspend additional flights between Singapore and China

Caution over virus outbreak brings corporate events to a halt

Private home demand may see weakness on travel restrictions

Manufacturers' business sentiment improves; service sectors less upbeat

BREAKING

Feb 2, 2020 06:17 PM
Companies & Markets

Allied Tech independent directors assisting in CAD probe

THE Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) is pressing on with its investigation into the affairs of Allied...

Feb 2, 2020 05:40 PM
Government & Economy

Wuhan virus: STB to waive licence fees for hotels, travel agents and tour guides, and help with hotels’ cleaning costs

THE Singapore Tourism Board (STB) will waive licence fees for hotels, travel agents and tourist guides, as well as...

Feb 2, 2020 05:10 PM
Companies & Markets

LifeBrandz proposes 50:1 share consolidation, rights issue

LIFEBRANDZ is proposing to undertake a 50-to-1 share consolidation, followed by a rights issue that it will use to...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly