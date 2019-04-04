You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Libra Group to sell Malaysian investment property for S$8m

Thu, Apr 04, 2019 - 8:59 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

MECHANICAL and electrical engineering company Libra Group is selling an investment property comprising 12 adjoining pieces of leasehold land in Kuala Lumpur for S$8 million, according to filings on the Singapore Exchange on Thursday.

Under a conditional deal signed on April 3, Libra unit YC Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd will sell the property to an independent third party, David Lian Foo Kuan. The disposal is part of a post-acquisition covenant stemming from Libra's acquisition of the holding company of YC Travel & Tours, a deal in which Libra bought over the business but did not want the properties.

Based on the group's latest unaudited consolidated accounts for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2018, the carrying value of the investment property is about S$8.5 million. No valuation was carried out on the investment property, Libra said.

The S$0.5 million deficit over the carrying value of the investment property will not be recognised as a loss by the group, however, as it will be assumed by executive chairman and chief executive Chu Sau Ben as well as shareholders Choong Hin Seong, and Tuan Haji Anuar bin Ahmad as part of the YC Travel & Tours acquisition agreement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Net proceeds from the disposal is expected to be about S$7.7 million, after deducting expenses. These will be used to repay the investment property's indebtedness, with the balance for working capital purposes, the company said. 

Among other things, the proposed disposal is subject to approval from the State Authority of Malaysia within six months from the agreement, and approval from any financial institution in granting the loan facilities to the purchaser. 

The disposal is not expected to impact the group's unaudited financial statements for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2018, the company said.  

Shares in Libra Group last traded flat at 8.9 Singapore cents apiece on March 28.

Companies & Markets

Plastoform calls for immediate trading suspension

Pine Capital pumps in S$66,895 for unit's base capital to meet MAS requirement

Top warning signs of a company in trouble: report

How far do directors' duties extend?

Eagle Hospitality Trust eyes Singapore IPO to raise up to US$575m

UOB chief's pay rises 12% to S$10.56m in 2018

Editor's Choice

BT_20190404_JARESORT4_3742986.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore IRs bet on S$9b expansion; exclusive licences extended to 2030

BT_20190404_CCSTRIPE_3742983.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Garage

Silicon Valley firm eager to earn its stripes in South-east Asia

BT_20190404_MREAGLE4LA3Y_3743028.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Eagle Hospitality Trust eyes Singapore IPO to raise up to US$575m

Most Read

1 Hyflux saga demands better debt disclosure rules
2 Taxpayers can't bail out Hyflux investors, Masagos tells Parliament
3 Keppel, Sembcorp reinvention - from rigs to urban solutions
4 Best World shares sag after CLSA flags challenges in China
5 Five best-performing S-Reits average 20% return in Q1: SGX
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190404_JARESORT4_3742986.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore IRs bet on S$9b expansion; exclusive licences extended to 2030

BT_20190404_CCSTRIPE_3742983.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Garage

Silicon Valley firm eager to earn its stripes in South-east Asia

BP_SGcasino_040419_45.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Casino tax rates to rise; entry levies up by 50%

Apr 4, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SingPost, China Everbright, Swee Hong, Eneco Energy, Metech International

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening