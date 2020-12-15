You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

LifeBrandz warns of full-year loss

Tue, Dec 15, 2020 - 6:52 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

CATALIST-LISTED LifeBrandz on Tuesday warned of a likely loss for its full year ended July 31.

This is mainly due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the food and beverage (F&B) business in Singapore, the US and Thailand, where the group operates. Its travel business in Japan has also been affected.

LifeBrandz also noted that it will record impairment losses on its fixed assets and right-of-use assets, mainly due to the closure of Hashida Sushi in Singapore and Sushi Nagai in San Francisco.

In September, LifeBrandz announced that a Japanese investor pulled out of a planned restaurant deal with the group. They were supposed to incorporate a new company, Kaji F&B, and open a high-end Kappo-style omakase restaurant by the end of 2020. The omakase restaurant was meant to replace Hashida Sushi.

Shares of LifeBrandz closed up 36.84 per cent at S$0.026 on Tuesday before the announcement.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Hyflux's judicial managers in talks with 14 new potential investors

SBS Transit partners RATP to vie for new business in Singapore

Keppel Land is lead investor in co-living startup Cove's US$4.6m Series A round

SGX to invest S$20m to boost market access to ESG information and solutions

Maybank KE upgrades Genting Singapore to 'buy', cites recovery with Phase 3 reopening

Singapore shares fall at Tuesday's open; STI dips 0.1%

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 15, 2020 06:31 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Dec 15, 2020 06:28 PM
Companies & Markets

Hyflux's judicial managers in talks with 14 new potential investors

THE judicial managers of Hyflux and its unit Hydrochem are in talks with 14 new potential investors, and aim to...

Dec 15, 2020 06:19 PM
Garage

iQiyi to hire over 200 staff in its Singapore international HQ in next few years

CHINESE streaming service iQiyi plans to hire over 200 staff in Singapore, its new international headquarters, in...

Dec 15, 2020 06:06 PM
Companies & Markets

SBS Transit partners RATP to vie for new business in Singapore

SBS Transit has partnered France's public transport operator RATP Dev to view for new business prospects in the...

Dec 15, 2020 05:53 PM
Companies & Markets

Keppel Land is lead investor in co-living startup Cove's US$4.6m Series A round

KEPPEL Land, the property arm of Keppel Corporation, has taken a minority stake in co-living platform Cove, as the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pharmaceutical firms to manufacture vaccine in Singapore

Singapore hotels drop leisure bookings after being designated as SHN facilities

Moderna confirms supply agreement with Singapore's MOH for Covid-19 vaccine

Trump says Attorney General Barr resigns

Stocks to watch: Top Glove, Yeo Hiap Seng, Civmec, Yunnan Energy, Stamford Land

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for