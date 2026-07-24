Lim Joo Lee to replace Russell Ng as Aims Apac Reit CEO on Oct 1

Ng is stepping down to pursue other professional interests after being at the helm for nearly 5 years

Lim Joo Lee has been responsible for the financial management, capital markets activities and investor relations of the Reit since 2021 as its chief financial officer. PHOTO: AIMS APAC REIT

[SINGAPORE] The chief executive officer of Aims Apac Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit), Russell Ng, will step down from his position on Sep 30 this year.

This comes as the 45-year-old will be pursuing “other professional interests,” after being at the helm for nearly five years, said a company statement on Friday (Jul 24).

Lim Joo Lee, 47, has been appointed as CEO-designate, and will succeed Ng as the CEO of the manager on Oct 1, subject to obtaining the relevant regulatory approval.

She has been responsible for the financial management, capital markets activities and investor relations of the Reit since 2021.

In her capacity as chief financial officer, Lim has participated in all strategic growth initiatives, investor engagements and board deliberations, and is “deeply familiar” with the Reit’s portfolio and operations, said the bourse filing.

As CEO, she will assume responsibility for the overall planning, management and operations of the Reit, and will work closely with the board to advance the manager’s strategic objectives.

Units of Aims Apac Reit ended 0.6 per cent or S$0.01 down at S$1.64 on Friday before the news.