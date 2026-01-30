Lim Kok Thay appointed as new RWS chairman, director

The 74-year-old billionaire is acting CEO of Genting Singapore, and son of Genting founder Lim Goh Tong

The appointment is effective Feb 1 and places Lim Kok Thay at the helm of the board. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Genting Singapore announced on Friday (Jan 30) that it has appointed its acting CEO, Lim Kok Thay, as chairman and director of Resorts World Sentosa (RWS).

The appointment, effective Sunday, places the 74-year-old billionaire at the helm of the board.

The role was left vacant since previous chairman and chief executive officer Tan Hee Teck announced his retirement in May last year.

As chairman and director of RWS, Lim “provides leadership to the RWS board of directors and is responsible for the overall effectiveness of the RWS board in setting RWS’ strategic direction and overseeing its governance”.

The day-to-day management of the integrated resort is the responsibility of management under the leadership of chief executive officer, Lee Shi Ruh, who took on the role in June last year.

Lim – who is the son of Genting’s founder Lim Goh Tong – joined Genting Group in 1976, where he now serves as the executive chairman. He is also the executive chairman of both Genting Singapore and Genting Bhd, as well as the deputy chairman and chief executive of Genting Malaysia.

Shares of Genting Singapore rose 0.7 per cent or S$0.005 to S$0.735 on Friday, before the news.