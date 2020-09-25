You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Lim Oon Kuin faces second charge of abetting Hin Leong worker in forgery

Fri, Sep 25, 2020 - 4:36 PM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

file7chbgybnvle144gcnijc.jpg
This is the second charge Lim Oon Kuin is facing, following his first one last month, in which he was accused of a similar offence.
ST PHOTO: Wong Kwai Chow

TYCOON Lim Oon Kuin, founder of oil trader Hin Leong Trading, on Friday found himself facing another charge of instigating a worker to commit forgery.

He stands accused of instigating an employee of Hin Leong to create an e-mail on Feb 26 with the subject "CAO - Sale of Gasoil 10PPM...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

DBS joins Ant's blockchain trade platform

Open banking APIs a bigger threat to Singapore banks than digital entrants: DBS Research

FCT provides updates on asset valuation, portfolio tenants' sales, shopper traffic

Singapore stocks with China exposure ride country's fast-track recovery

Wilmar sees active trading after announcing China unit's IPO price

Even before proposed merger, CCT and CMT have been diversifying: managers

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 25, 2020 04:34 PM
Technology

Son cuts SoftBank shares pledged to lenders by US$810m

[TOKYO] Masayoshi Son has reduced the number of SoftBank Group shares he's pledged as collateral to lenders by about...

Sep 25, 2020 04:22 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks finish week with another loss

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares finished a tough week with another loss Friday as traders are spooked by rising virus...

Sep 25, 2020 04:11 PM
Garage

TikTok tells Australia government it will make source code available for inspection

[SYDNEY] TikTok has told an Australian government committee that it will allow government officials to review its...

Sep 25, 2020 04:04 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks sluggish as Covid-19 cases rise

[BENGALURU] Telecom stocks nudged European stocks slightly higher on Friday, but the main indexes were on course for...

Sep 25, 2020 03:57 PM
Energy & Commodities

Singapore oil trader Hontop's bank debts close to being settled

[SINGAPORE] China Wanda Group, the parent company of Singapore-based Hontop Energy, is close to settling the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Wilmar, Hanwell, Tat Seng, Neo Group

Singapore industrial production surprises with 13.7% growth in August

Carousell aims for exit within 4 years, possibly at value of US$1.1b or more

Singapore stocks with China exposure ride country's fast-track recovery

Sentosa Cove bungalow buying revs up

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.