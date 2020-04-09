Linus Lim appointed as CEO of Phillip Capital Management

PHILLIP Capital Management (PCM) on Thursday said that Linus Lim has been appointed its chief executive officer, with effect from April 5.

He was previously the director and co-chief investment officer (CIO) of PCM, where he focused on product development and investment strategy.

He has been with PhillipCapital Group since 2001, and was involved in equity research and corporate finance in Singapore and the UK before joining PCM.

Before that, Mr Lim worked in the investment arm of Citibank Asia-Pacific. He is a graduate from the London School of Economics and also holds an MBA from the Anderson School of Management at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Jeffrey Lee will continue as director and CIO of PCM.