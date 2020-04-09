You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Linus Lim appointed as CEO of Phillip Capital Management

Thu, Apr 09, 2020 - 5:27 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

PHILLIP Capital Management  (PCM) on Thursday said that Linus Lim has been appointed its chief executive officer, with effect from April 5.

He was previously the director and co-chief investment officer (CIO) of PCM, where he focused on product development and investment strategy.

He has been with PhillipCapital Group since 2001, and was involved in equity research and corporate finance in Singapore and the UK before joining PCM.

Before that, Mr Lim worked in the investment arm of Citibank Asia-Pacific. He is a graduate from the London School of Economics and also holds an MBA from the Anderson School of Management at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Jeffrey Lee will continue as director and CIO of PCM.

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 9, 2020 05:15 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 8.37...

Apr 9, 2020 04:53 PM
Companies & Markets

ABS gives cash incentive to small businesses that sign up for PayNow

The Association of Banks in Singapore will give away S$500,000 as a reward to small businesses that sign up for...

Apr 9, 2020 04:43 PM
Stocks

Volatility drives SDAV, ETF value higher on Singapore bourse in March

TRADING activity in the Singapore Exchange's (SGX) securities and derivatives surged in the month of March, as...

Apr 9, 2020 04:25 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks finish with rally

[HONG KONG] Stocks in Hong Kong ended with a healthy rally Thursday, in line with an advance across Asia, with...

Apr 9, 2020 04:20 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets rally in early trade

[LONDON] European stock markets rallied in early deals Thursday after gains across Asia and a surge on Wall Street...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.