Lion Global chief gets lifetime achievement award

Prize from pensions journal Asia Asset Management adds to his CEO of the year award last year, also from AAM
Fri, May 10, 2019 - 5:50 AM
Mr Gerard Lee believes products typically available to the wealthy should be made accessible to the man-in-the-street as well.

LION Global Investors (LGI) chief executive Gerard Lee has been awarded a lifetime achievement award by pensions and investment journal Asia Asset Management.

The "Best of the Best Lifetime Achievement Award (Asean region)'' was given at

