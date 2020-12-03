You are here

LionGold proposes issuance of up to S$10 million in convertible bonds

Thu, Dec 03, 2020 - 10:53 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

INVESTMENT holding company LionGold Corp is proposing to issue up to S$10 million of 10 per cent unlisted and redeemable convertible bonds, comprising 10 tranches of S$1 million each.

In a filing to the Singapore Exchange on Thursday, it said that it had entered into a subscription agreement with management consultancy Tomson, which has agreed to subscribe for the bonds. The sole shareholder of Tomson is Jean-Michel Paul.

The bonds - which will be consolidated to form a single series - are due two years after the date of the first tranche's issuance. The bonds will bear interest at a rate of 10 per cent per annum, payable annually.

The bonds shall be convertible into a maximum of 3.33 billion new ordinary shares at a conversion price of S$0.003. This represents about 9.38 per cent of LionGold's enlarged share capital of 35.54 billion shares, post-conversion.

The conversion price represents a discount of about 3.23 per cent to the volume weighted average price of S$0.0031 of the company's shares, based on trades done on Dec 3, the last full market day on which the subscription agreement was signed.

The net proceeds, after accounting for costs and expenses incurred, works out to about S$9.95 million. LionGold plans to use 70 per cent of the net proceeds to fund its growth and expansion plans, while the balance will be used for general working capital.

The conversion shares will be issued pursuant to the general mandate approved by shareholders at LionGold's annual general meeting on Oct 30.

Shares in LionGold closed unchanged at S$0.004 on Thursday.

M&C reports spike in bookings for Singapore, London hotels ahead of holiday season

Moody's affirms Thai Beverage's 'Baa3' issuer rating

No change to STI constituents

SGX RegCo urges caution in trading of ISOTeam shares

Aedge Group to raise S$1.7m in Catalist listing; prices shares at S$0.20 each

Broker's take: RHB initiates coverage on Prime US Reit with 'buy'

