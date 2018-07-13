You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

LionGold to receive S$3.5m loan from CEO, extends bond maturity date

Fri, Jul 13, 2018 - 8:08 AM
leilal@sph.com.sg

CATALIST-listed LionGold Corp has entered into a loan agreement with its chief executive officer and executive director Tan Soo Khoon Raymond for an unsecured, interest-free loan of up to S$3.5 million, the company said in a Singapore Exchange announcement on Friday morning.

Mr Tan holds 1.8 million ordinary shares in LionGold, or approximately 0.02 per cent of the company's issued share capital. As the loan is interest-free, the value at risk is zero and LionGold is not required to seek shareholders' approval, it added.

In a separate announcement also made on Friday morning, LionGold said it has extended the maturity date of its convertible bonds issued in 2015 to Premier Equity Fund Sub Fund E, which is managed by Value Capital Asset Management.

LionGold said the 2.5 per cent redeemable convertible bonds, with an aggregate principal amount of up to S$100 million, were previously due 2018. The maturity date has been extended from three years to 4 1/2 years from the closing date of the first sub-tranche of Tranche 1 Bonds, and will now be March 16, 2020.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

LionGold shares closed trading at S$0.001 on Thursday.

Companies & Markets

Oxley executives in buying spree: CEO takes 11m shares at S$3.9m

Acromec clinches S$2.9m contract to outfit day surgery centre

Rachel Eng leaves WongPartnership for PwC role

Robert Kuok-linked groups tie up to target Taiwan's wind sector

Corporate digest

RHB Bank Singapore targets Islamic financing for hospitality assets

Editor's Choice

nz-gic-120718.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Government & Economy

GIC 20-year returns ease to 3.4% amid challenging climate

BT_20180713_KRTOWER13_3499675.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Real Estate

Allianz deal latest to mark office rent upturn

BT_20180713_HHPOSH13_3499789.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Robert Kuok-linked groups tie up to target Taiwan's wind sector

Most Read

1 Tham Khai Meng fired from chief creative officer role at ad giant Ogilvy over alleged misconduct
2 GST hike not linked to past investment losses of GIC, Temasek: Indranee Rajah
3 Oxley deputy CEO buys S$873,000 of shares after stock's sharp fall
4 Mahathir says Singapore knows what Malaysia wants to do with HSR project
5 Temasek returned 12% in FY18, but warns of near-term risks
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nz-skyline-120718.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Q2 GDP growth below expectations at 3.8%: Flash data

BT_20180713_KRTOWER13_3499675.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Real Estate

Allianz deal latest to mark office rent upturn

nz-gic-120718.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Government & Economy

GIC 20-year returns ease to 3.4% amid challenging climate

lckgic21.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Government & Economy

GIC puts more in tech firms but is mindful of surging valuations

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening