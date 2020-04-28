LionGold's group CEO Raymond Tan resigns

LIONGOLD'S group chief executive and executive director Raymond Tan Soo Khoon has resigned from his posts, with the resignation taking effect on April 30. He will remain with the company as a consultant, according to a filing on the Singapore Exchange late on Tuesday.

The filing said he resigned to facilitate board renewal. He held the role since October 2012. It is not known who his successor is.

It was also announced that Sun Shu will be appointed lead independent director, also with effect from April 30. He is currently a non-executive independent director and member of the Audit Committee, Nominating Committee and Remuneration Committee, having held these appointments since Jan 22 this year.

As the lead independent director of the company, he will be available to shareholders of the company if they have concerns and if their contact through the normal channels of the chairman or the financial controller of the company has failed to resolve the issue.

The Catalist-listed group was one of the firms involved in the penny stock crash of 2013.