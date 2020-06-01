You are here

Lippo Karawaci initiates restructuring of rental support to First Reit

Mon, Jun 01, 2020 - 9:03 AM
INDONESIAN real estate developer PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk is initiating a restructuring of the "significant" rental support it provides to First Real Estate Investment Trust (First Reit) amid the Covid-19 pandemic, it said on Monday.

Lippo Karawaci has an ownership stake in First Reit.

Under the current rental structure, First Reit is guaranteed a certain rent level, meaning any decline in the revenue of Lippo Karawaci's hospital subsidiary Siloam increases the rental support First Reit receives.

Siloam operates 37 private hospitals in Indonesia. First Reit acquired Siloam Hospitals Buton and Siloam Hospitals Kupang in 2017 and 2015 respectively.

Lippo Karawaci said the level of subsidies it provides First Reit is "prohibiting spending to expand medical care and improve medical facilities across Indonesia".

SEE ALSO

Stick or twist? Investors face coronavirus-induced property dilemma

It added: "These (rebate) restructuring discussions reflect the government of Indonesia's declaration of the current situation as a national disaster and extraordinary event."

The pandemic has dealt a blow to Siloam's business as patient volumes declined drastically across Indonesia, with revenues in some hospitals down 40 to 50 per cent year on year.

"We anticipate the impact to be significant and structural over the medium term," Lippo Karawaci said.

Lippo Karawaci added that its rental support agreements, which were entered into over the past 10 years and contain a currency peg component, are now under additional pressure due to the rupiah’s depreciation.

Not accounting for Covid-19 revenue drop, rentals for Lippo Karawaci's hospitals came in at a weighted average of close to 40 per cent of each hospital’s gross operating revenue, a figure the real estate developer said was "unrealistic to sustain and support".

Shares of First Reit closed at 88.5 Singapore cents on Friday, up 3.5 cents or 4.1 per cent.

