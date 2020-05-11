You are here

Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust 'reviewing' if it should defer perp coupon in June

Mon, May 11, 2020 - 1:45 PM
UPDATED Mon, May 11, 2020 - 2:10 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

LIPPO Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT) has not yet decided if it will defer an upcoming distribution to perpetual securities holders payable on June 19, and will only make a final decision early next month, it said.

The Indonesian retail landlord was addressing concerns over how it...

