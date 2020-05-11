Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust 'reviewing' if it should defer perp coupon in June

Get our introductory offer at only
LIPPO Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT) has not yet decided if it will defer an upcoming distribution to perpetual securities holders payable on June 19, and will only make a final decision early next month, it said.
The Indonesian retail landlord was addressing concerns over how it...
