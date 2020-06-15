Listed firms not in a rush to privatise despite battered share prices

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE offer to privatise Perennial Real Estate Holdings, which comes on the heels of the delisting of BreadTalk Group and a renewed offer for Elec & Eltek International Co, may give rise to questions about which other locally listed stocks may leave the exchange this year....
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes