You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

LMIRT draws SGX query after volume surge

Thu, Nov 26, 2020 - 4:15 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

UNITS of Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT) were hotly traded on Wednesday, prompting a query from the Singapore Exchange (SGX).

The counter had jumped 0.9 Singapore cent or 10.8 per cent to finish at 9.2 cents on Wednesday, on a turnover of 57 million units. This volume is more than nine times the 6.1 million units that changed hands on Tuesday.

As at 3.54pm on Thursday, LMIRT units were trading at 9.4 cents, up 0.2 cent or 2.2 per cent, with some 31.7 million units traded. ShareInvestor data shows that there were no married trades.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday morning, the bourse operator cited unusual volume movements, and asked LMIRT whether it was aware of any information not previously announced concerning the company, its subsidiaries or associated companies that might explain the trading.

It also asked the company if it was aware of any other possible explanations for the activity.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

LMIRT's latest announcement before the SGX query was a notice on its extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to be held by electronic means at 10am on Dec 14.

Resolutions to be passed at the upcoming EGM include a planned acquisition involving Lippo Mall Puri in Jakarta and a proposed S$280 million rights issue to partially finance the deal.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 26, 2020 04:27 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks finish the day with fresh gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished with further gains on Thursday, fuelled by optimism over the roll-out of...

Nov 26, 2020 04:26 PM
Consumer

Covid vaccine rush in China raises fears of booming black market

[BEIJING] Before a planned trip to the US, Cheng wanted to get vaccinated against Covid-19. To do so, he asked a...

Nov 26, 2020 04:05 PM
Government & Economy

Five new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one in the community

[SINGAPORE] There were five new coronavirus cases announced as of Thursday noon (Nov 26), with one case in the...

Nov 26, 2020 04:00 PM
Companies & Markets

CDL venture Sincere sees recovery in sales at Chengdu project

CHINA-BASED property developer Sincere Property Group on Thursday posted 150 million yuan (S$30.6 million) in sales...

Nov 26, 2020 03:59 PM
Government & Economy

Muhyiddin secures key victory after parliament approves 2021 budget

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin secured a key victory on Thursday as parliament approved...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Negative bond yield arrives in Singapore with UOB's 1b-euro issue

Stocks to watch: DBS, ThaiBev, Top Glove, SPH Reit, Dasin Retail Trust

NTUC Income adds Covid-19 insurance coverage for overseas travel

Singapore industrial production sees surprise 0.9% fall in October

Singapore shares decline as global rally cools; STI opens 0.6% lower

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for