LMIRT extends Indonesia retail closures to June 4, reopens Kendari mall

Fri, May 22, 2020 - 8:44 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg

LIPPO Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT) will be extending the temporary closure of affected malls and retail spaces in Indonesia until June 4, the manager said on Friday.

This comes as Jakarta extends its large-scale social curbs until the same date, despite government plans to ease...

