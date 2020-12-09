You are here

LMIRT faces opposition from unitholders on Lippo Mall Puri acquisition

Wed, Dec 09, 2020 - 3:46 PM
THE acquisition by Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT) of Lippo Mall Puri has been in the works for over a year. But two weeks before unitholders are due to vote on the transaction, opposition has arisen to the deal.

This week, LMIRT management revealed that it had on Dec 4...

