LMIRT faces opposition from unitholders on Lippo Mall Puri acquisition

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
THE acquisition by Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT) of Lippo Mall Puri has been in the works for over a year. But two weeks before unitholders are due to vote on the transaction, opposition has arisen to the deal.
This week, LMIRT management revealed that it had on Dec 4...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes