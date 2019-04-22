You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

LMIRT Q1 DPU falls 18% as rental income drops on lease expiry

Mon, Apr 22, 2019 - 7:22 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

LIPPO Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT) has slashed its first-quarter payout to unitholders by 17.9 per cent, as rental income slid year-on-year.

Distribution per unit (DPU) will be 0.55 Singapore cent for the three months to March 31 against 0.67 Singapore cent previously, the manager said in unaudited results released on Monday.

Distributable income for the real estate investment trust (Reit) was down by 15.5 per cent altogether to S$16.1 million, as net property income fell by 7.8 per cent to S$40.5 million.

Rental income was down by 7.1 per cent to S$37.4 million, partly because of lower contributions from Lippo Plaza Batu and Palembang Icon, where master leases expired in July 2018.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

While gross revenue rose by 34.2 per cent to S$65.9 million, mainly on the direct collection of service and utilities recovery charges from tenants, this was eroded by property operating costs, which nearly quintupled on a surge in spending on maintenance and operations.

LMIRT's portfolio, which is wholly based in Indonesia, spans 23 shopping centres and seven retail spaces in other malls.

The occupancy rate stood at 91.5 per cent as at March 31, a shade lower than the 92.9 per cent recorded at end-2018, while weighted average lease expiry by net lettable area was 4.17 years.

Still, Gouw Vi Ven, chief executive of the manager, said in a statement that as the rupiah recovers against the Singdollar, "the trust is also showing improved quarter-on-quarter performance as we continue to actively manage and revamp our portfolio to keep up with changing consumer preferences and to generate higher organic growth".

She pointed to plans for a new food court in 2019 at Pluit Village in North Jakarta, as well as the refurbishment of Sun Plaza in Medan, which is due for completion in early 2021.

LMIRT is also looking to buy West Jakarta's Lippo Mall Puri from the Reit sponsor, Lippo Karawaci, for 3.7 trillion rupiah (S$356.6 million) by the second half of 2019.

Ms Gouw added that, with rental support from the trust's sponsor, Puri Mall - which is part of the St Moritz Jakarta mixed-use project - will be yield-accretive for net property income "and will generate long-term value for our unitholders".

Q1's DPU, which includes capital distribution of 0.28 Singapore cent per unit, will be paid out on May 16, with books closing on Apr 30.

The counter shed 0.2 Singapore cent or 1 per cent to S$0.198 on Monday before the results were announced.

Companies & Markets

Hyflux to seek 3-mth debt moratorium extension ahead of Apr 30 deadline

ComfortDelGro reorganises Australia ops, appoints COO for SBS Transit

ST Eng aerospace, electronics sectors secure S$2.1b in new contracts in Q1

GuocoLand to debut flexible leasing concept at Guoco Midtown on Beach Road

Brokers' take: DBS raises target price, OCBC increases fair value on CapitaLand Commercial Trust

M1 to delist on April 24

Editor's Choice

BT_20190422_LSFX_3759546.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks' FX volumes surge on strong Asian growth

BT_20190422_SPNEWCAMPUS_3759594.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Garage

NewCampus draws learners back to the classroom

BT_20190422_TSGLIFE22_3759609.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Garage

Glife raises S$1.6m of seed capital to take farm food direct to forks

Most Read

1 Will Jewel be Changi's game-changer?
2 Glife raises S$1.6m of seed capital to take farm food direct to forks
3 SM Investments to sue Hyflux for alleged breach of agreement
4 Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point Mall for S$520m
5 Singapore hotels don't kid around when it comes to family vacations
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Chinatown Point.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point Mall for S$520m

doc7513oj9dogkemnsul6g_doc6uehutmw2ifc7kx47qu.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Guoco Midtown.png
Apr 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

GuocoLand to debut flexible leasing concept at Guoco Midtown on Beach Road

doc7514fpebgyrcp5eebw2_doc742qp159uqg14hssvjjq.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Transport

Ofo loses bicycle-sharing licence in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening