The Business Times

LMIRT Q4 net property income rises 13.8% to S$31.6 million

Revenue rises 8.1% to S$53.3 million, despite rupiah’s 5.9% depreciation against Singdollar

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Chloe Lim

Chloe Lim

Published Wed, Feb 25, 2026 · 06:39 PM
    • Rental revenue is up 6.5% on the year at S$28.6 million, but other rental income declines 14.5% to S$290,000.
    • Rental revenue is up 6.5% on the year at S$28.6 million, but other rental income declines 14.5% to S$290,000. PHOTO: LMIRT

    [SINGAPORE] Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT) on Wednesday (Feb 25) posted a net property income of S$31.6 million for its fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2025, up 13.8 per cent from S$27.8 million the year before.

    Revenue rose 8.1 per cent to S$53.3 million for the period, from S$49.3 million previously. This was despite the Indonesian rupiah depreciating 5.9 per cent year on year against the Singapore dollar.

    Rental revenue was up 6.5 per cent on the year at S$28.6 million in Q4 FY2025, from S$26.9 million.

    Other rental income, however, stood at S$290,000, a 14.5 per cent decline from S$339,00 in the year-ago period.

    Units of LMIRT ended Wednesday flat at S$0.007, before the results were released.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    LMIRTCorporate earningsFinancial results

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More