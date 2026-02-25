LMIRT Q4 net property income rises 13.8% to S$31.6 million

Revenue rises 8.1% to S$53.3 million, despite rupiah’s 5.9% depreciation against Singdollar

Rental revenue is up 6.5% on the year at S$28.6 million, but other rental income declines 14.5% to S$290,000. PHOTO: LMIRT

[SINGAPORE] Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT) on Wednesday (Feb 25) posted a net property income of S$31.6 million for its fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2025, up 13.8 per cent from S$27.8 million the year before.

Revenue rose 8.1 per cent to S$53.3 million for the period, from S$49.3 million previously. This was despite the Indonesian rupiah depreciating 5.9 per cent year on year against the Singapore dollar.

Rental revenue was up 6.5 per cent on the year at S$28.6 million in Q4 FY2025, from S$26.9 million.

Other rental income, however, stood at S$290,000, a 14.5 per cent decline from S$339,00 in the year-ago period.

Units of LMIRT ended Wednesday flat at S$0.007, before the results were released.