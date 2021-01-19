You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

LMIRT raises S$281m in rights issue

Tue, Jan 19, 2021 - 12:34 PM
yhuiting@sph.com.sg

LIPPO Malls Indonesia Retail Trust's (LMIRT) preferential offering has raised gross proceeds of S$281 million through a 53.84 per cent subscribed rights issue, its manager said in a bourse filing on Monday night.

Issued at S$0.06 apiece on a pro rata basis of 160 rights units for every 100 existing LMIRT units, the company said that it had received valid acceptances and excess applications for a total of S$352 million.

This represents about 125.4 per cent of the total number of preferential offering units available.

The balance of some 2.16 billion units, which were not validly accepted by shareholders, will be alloted to satisfy excess applications with preference given to the rounding of odd lots.

The non-underwritten renounceable rights issue was announced in December 2020 as part of the company's fundraising measures to fund the acquisition of the majority portion of strata title units within Lippo Mall Puri.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

LMIRT secured a deal to purchase strata title units in the West Jakarta mall for 3.5 trillion rupiah (S$336.5 million) just last month, after an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) where 78.6 per cent of unitholders approved the deal.

The remainder of the funds raised from the rights issue will be used as working capital and to pay the fees incurred in connection with the rights issue and the debt financing for the acquisition, said the manager in an announcement on Dec 16.

The units will be listed and quoted on the mainboard from 9am on Jan 22.

Units of LMIRT were trading 0.1 Singapore cent or 1.4 per cent lower at seven cents as at the midday break on Tuesday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 19, 2021 12:22 PM
Government & Economy

Germany mulls tighter shutdown as virus variants fuel fears

[BERLIN] Chancellor Angela Merkel and leaders of Germany's 16 states are expected Tuesday to extend and tighten a...

Jan 19, 2021 12:17 PM
Government & Economy

In farewell video, Melania Trump says be passionate, but not violent

[WASHINGTON] First Lady Melania Trump released a farewell message Monday as she prepares to leave the White House,...

Jan 19, 2021 12:10 PM
Stocks

Asia: Investors eye recovery as most markets rise, Yellen in focus

[HONG KONG] Optimism about the global economic recovery and vaccine rollouts trumped ongoing concerns about soaring...

Jan 19, 2021 12:04 PM
Technology

Plaid plans to double Europe staff after Visa deal falls through

[SAN FRANCISCO] Financial-technology firm Plaid Inc is planning to nearly double its size in Europe, focusing on...

Jan 19, 2021 11:57 AM
Technology

Intel Chairman planning up to US$1b health-tech SPAC IPO

[NEW YORK] Intel Corp Chairman Omar Ishrak is planning to raise funds for a blank-check firm targeting deals in the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Laid off during crisis, she went on to found a company worth S$8m

Stocks to watch: OUE C-Reit, SIA, SPH, BRC Asia, InnoTek, Silkroad Nickel

Singapore government keeping close watch on property market

US asks Australia to scrap proposed laws to make Facebook, Google pay for news

Trump lifting Covid-19 travel restrictions on Europe, UK, Brazil: sources

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for