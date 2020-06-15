LMIRT reopens most malls, retail spaces as Indonesia eases Covid-19 restrictions

Get our introductory offer at only
LIPPO Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT) has resumed operations at 21 of its malls and six of its retail spaces across Indonesia with social-distancing measures in place, its manager said in a bourse filing on Monday.
This comes as the Indonesian government eases restrictions put in...
