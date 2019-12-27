You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

LMIRT reshuffles board of directors, appoints new chairman

Fri, Dec 27, 2019 - 6:50 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

LIPPO Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT) announced on Friday that it will be shaking up its board of directors and board of committees with effect from Dec 31, 2019.

Ketut Budi Wijaya will leave his roles as chairman, non-independent non-executive director of the board, and as a member of the nominating & remuneration committee (NRC).

He will be succeeded by lead independent director Murray Dangar Bell as chairman. Mr Bell remains a member of the audit & risk committee and NRC.

Gouw Vi Ven will be redesignated from executive director of the board to non-executive non-independent director, and appointed a member of the NRC.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Liew Chee Seng James, CEO of the Reit manager, will be appointed executive director.

SEE ALSO

CEO of LMIRT manager steps down, deputy CEO to take over

Mr Liew said that Mr Wijaya's "in-depth experience and knowledge of the Indonesia market" have been invaluable to LMIRT during his tenure, and thanked him for his contributions.

He also welcomed new chairman Mr Bell.

"Mr Bell has more than 30 years of experience in real estate management, primarily in shopping malls management in the Asia-Pacific and the Middle East regions. With his extensive experience in retail malls management, we look forward to his expertise and guidance," added Mr Liew.

Companies & Markets

Lian Beng subsidiary secures contract worth S$178m

Hot stocks: Thomson Medical, Dyna-Mac surge on heavy volumes

Supplier files winding up petition against Libra unit

ST Engineering shuts Brazil unit

United Engineers loses free float, to delist after Yanlord offer closes

Stocks to watch: MLT, Yanlord, UE, UOB, EC World Reit, Second Chance Properties, Dyna-Mac

BREAKING

Dec 27, 2019 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 27, 2019 06:29 PM
Companies & Markets

Lian Beng subsidiary secures contract worth S$178m

CONTRACTOR Lian Beng Group announced after trading hours on Friday that its 60 per cent-owned subsidiary, United Tec...

Dec 27, 2019 06:18 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares edge up on Friday, gain 0.4% on the week

IT remained a sleepy period and understandably so, with the Christmas holiday taking place in the mid-week.

Dec 27, 2019 05:45 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Friday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 7.06...

Dec 27, 2019 04:27 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks climb at open after festive break

[LONDON] European stock markets rose at the start of the trading on Friday following the festive break.

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly