LMIRT to buy retail mall in Jakarta for 3.7t rupiah

Wed, Mar 13, 2019 - 5:50 AM
Lippo Mall Puri has a total net lettable area of about 115,600 sq m. It comprises two eight-storey buildings and two lower ground floors, with its retail space distributed over five floors and the two lower ground floors.
PHOTO: PT LIPPO KARAWACI TBK

Singapore

LIPPO Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT) is looking to acquire Lippo Mall Puri in West Jakarta for 3.7 trillion rupiah (S$354.7 million), financed with a combination of debt and equity financing, the Reit's (real estate investment trust) manager

