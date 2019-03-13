LMIRT to buy retail mall in Jakarta for 3.7t rupiah

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
LIPPO Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT) is looking to acquire Lippo Mall Puri in West Jakarta for 3.7 trillion rupiah (S$354.7 million), financed with a combination of debt and equity financing, the Reit's (real estate investment trust) manager
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg