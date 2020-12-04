LMIRT unitholders question size, timing of Lippo Mall Puri acquisition

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
UNITHOLDERS of Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT) on Wednesday night grilled the real estate investment trust (Reit)'s manager over the pricing and timing of a proposed asset purchase. At a virtual dialogue organised by the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) (...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes