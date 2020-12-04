You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
PREMIUM

LMIRT unitholders question size, timing of Lippo Mall Puri acquisition

The trust is proposing to buy the strata title units of the mall, from Lippo Karawaci, for approximately S$336.5m
Fri, Dec 04, 2020 - 5:50 AM
umadevi@sph.com.sg@UmaDeviBT

Singapore

UNITHOLDERS of Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT) on Wednesday night grilled the real estate investment trust (Reit)'s manager over the pricing and timing of a proposed asset purchase. At a virtual dialogue organised by the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) (...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Corporate digest

Credit Bureau Asia IPO chalks up 15% premium on debut

Aedge Group to raise S$1.7m in Catalist listing

SEEDS Capital seeks co-investors to back deep-tech startups

Affin Bank weighs IPO of asset management unit

RHB initiates coverage of Prime US Reit with 'buy'

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 4, 2020 12:22 AM
Consumer

More than 400 lawmakers from 34 countries back 'Make Amazon Pay' campaign

[LONDON] More than 400 lawmakers from 34 countries have signed a letter to Amazon.com boss Jeff Bezos backing a...

Dec 4, 2020 12:18 AM
Transport

Indonesia eager to clinch French Rafale fighter jets deal

[PARIS] Negotiations between France and Indonesia for the purchase of 48 French Rafale fighter jets are advancing at...

Dec 4, 2020 12:03 AM
Transport

Lufthansa adds flights as confined Germans plot festive breaks

[BERLIN] Deutsche Lufthansa will expand its Christmas flight schedule after a surge in bookings from German tourists...

Dec 3, 2020 11:58 PM
Transport

Ryanair agrees to buy 75 737 MAX jets in boost for Boeing

[SEATTLE] Budget airline Ryanair on Thursday ordered 75 additional Boeing 737 MAX jets with a catalogue value of US$...

Dec 3, 2020 11:49 PM
Government & Economy

US service sector activity slows to 6-month low in November

[WASHINGTON] US services industry activity slowed to a six-month low in November amid widespread restrictions on...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

HDB 'lottery' conundrum: analysts weigh in on ways to mitigate it

Employment rose to pre-Covid levels after Singapore's 'circuit breaker'

Grab in 'position to acquire' amid Gojek merger speculation, says CEO

UOB pioneers new AI solution for anti-money laundering surveillance

Aedge Group to raise S$1.7m in Catalist listing; prices shares at S$0.20 each

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for