You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
SUBSCRIBERS
YEAR IN REVIEW

Local pandemic plays come out tops in 2020, as investors hunt for yield

Many small- and mid-caps register increased interest; Medtecs and UG Healthcare are the two best-performing Singapore-listed stocks for the year
Fri, Jan 01, 2021 - 5:50 AM
umadevi@sph.com.sg@UmaDeviBT

rk_singapore-stocks_010121.jpg
The year 2020 was a tough one for stock markets around the world, but the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) has actually underperformed many other major indices. The index declined 12.6 per cent to end the year at 2,843.81 points, weighed by the likes of City Developments, Keppel Corporation and the Jardine group of companies.
PHOTO: BT FILE

Singapore

THE year 2020 was a tough one for stock markets around the world, but the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) has actually underperformed many other major indices. The index declined 12.6 per cent to end the year at 2,843.81 points, weighed by the likes of City Developments,...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 1, 2021 06:15 AM
Stocks

US: Wall Street closes out wild pandemic year with Dow, S&P at records

[NEW YORK] US stocks ended a tumultuous year with the Dow and S&P 500 at records, as the three major US equity...

Jan 1, 2021 06:01 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil edges higher, but posts 20% annual drop in tumultuous 2020

[NEW YORK] Global crude prices edged higher on Thursday but lost more than a fifth of their value in 2020, as...

Jan 1, 2021 05:57 AM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks fall as UK ends with worst annual drop since 2008

[LONDON] European stocks inched lower on the final trading day of a rollercoaster year, with the UK's FTSE 100...

Dec 31, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Dec 31, 2020 06:16 PM
Consumer

China's Fosun plans plant to make BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine

[BEIJING] Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group is planning a facility in China to produce the Covid-19 vaccine...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singtel reorganises structure to capture new digital growth

Singapore economy stabilising, but 'not yet out of the woods': PM Lee

Normanton Park in Kent Ridge to open for preview after no-sale ban dropped

Chinese regulators probe Ant Group's equity investments: sources

Singapore stocks finish the year in the red, STI down 0.89%

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for