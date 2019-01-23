Local stocks slide on global growth fears

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
SINGAPORE stocks slid again on Tuesday, after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) sounded yet another warning about weakening global growth as a result of trade tariffs and financial market volatility.
Ahead of the World Economic Forum in Davos, the IMF also cut global growth forecasts
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg